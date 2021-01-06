Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish COVID-19 hospital patients passes first wave peak

The number of patients in Irish hospitals with COVID-19 has exceeded the peak set during the first wave of infections, official data showed on Wednesday, ahead of a government meeting to consider new public health restrictions.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:56 IST
Irish COVID-19 hospital patients passes first wave peak
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of patients in Irish hospitals with COVID-19 has exceeded the peak set during the first wave of infections, official data showed on Wednesday, ahead of a government meeting to consider new public health restrictions. Health officials have blamed increased socialising around Christmas after the government reopened most of the economy for a rapid shift to one of the fastest rates of infection in the European Union. Previously, the country had one of the lowest rates.

COVID-19 hospital admissions are rising by around 10% a day, taking the number of patients being treated to 921 on Wednesday, compared with the mid-April peak of 881. Early on Wednesday, 76 patients were in intensive care units (ICU), having more than doubled in a week. The mid-April peak was 155.

Government ministers will meet on Wednesday to discuss measures, including stricter rules for travellers flying into Ireland and the closure of schools and non-essential construction. The head of Ireland's health service operator Paul Reid said on Tuesday that "our health Service is under real threat now".

"We're heading to the peak of hospitalisations as in the 1st Wave. Primary and GP (general practice) services are under relentless strain. Swabbing centres have positivity rates from 40 to 55%," he said on Twitter. On Monday, Reid said the rate of infections meant the total in hospitals could hit 2,500 this month, with between 250 and 430 in ICU.

Public hospitals can increase ICU capacity safely to 375 and the health service was again seeking to take over private hospital ICU beds for COVID-19 admissions, he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP orders over Rs 8-cr worth of khadi mats from KVIC for CAPFs

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Wednesday placed an order worth over Rs 8 crore with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission for procurement of khadi durries or mats for various central paramilitary forces, officials said. A memorandu...

Amid China conflict, US to supply own medium caliber guns for Indian Navy

By By Ajit K Dubey Military ties between Indian and American defence forces are growing further in the middle of a conflict with China as the US Navy would be providing three 127 medium caliber guns from its own inventory to urgently equip ...

Amre joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

Former India cricketer Pravin Amre has joined Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons of the Indian Premier League, the team announced on Wednesday. The 52-year-old Amre, who served as the franchises head talent scout...

ISBR Bengaluru best biz school with industry tie-ups: Survey

Bengaluru, Jan 6 PTI ISBR Business School said on Wednesday that it has been judged as theBest Business School with Industry Collaborations in the Emerging Business Schools Categoryin theAICTE-CII survey 2020. The survey assesses the status...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021