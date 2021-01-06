Left Menu
Development News Edition

UC San Diego offers students COVID test kits by vending machine

All screenings are done using the highly sensitive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, which detect traces of viral genetic material. UC San Diego also has the most advanced wastewater COVID testing program of any U.S. college, with sewage samples collected from campus housing sites scanned every 24 hours.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:31 IST
UC San Diego offers students COVID test kits by vending machine
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The University of California's San Diego campus has launched the winter academic term with a unique twist to its coronavirus safety regimen: newly installed vending machines stocked with do-it-yourself COVID-19 tests for students.

The 11 dispensers at UC San Diego since Jan. 2 - with nine more to be added over the next week or two - are the first of their kind to be introduced on a college or university campus in the United States, according to school officials. Adapted from conventional vending machines, the systems aim to make it easier and less costly to regularly screen the school's student body.

All 10,000 students living on campus, accounting for about a quarter of the school's total enrollment, are required to be tested at least once a week, up from once every two weeks last quarter, university officials said. The test kits are free and can be obtained from the machines with the swipe of a university ID card. Students then swab their own nostrils and deposit the sample for collection and analysis by one of two on-campus laboratories.

Results are usually returned within 12 to 24 hours, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla told Reuters on Tuesday as he showed off one of the machines at an indoor campus food court. "They're an amazing innovation - simple, effective and impactful," he said of the machines, which have dispensed thousands of tests a day since they began operation.

Students may otherwise avail themselves of testing provided at any of a half-dozen walk-up or drive-through sites on campus. For anyone testing positive, the university has set up a 600-bed housing unit where infected students who are asymptomatic or suffering mild illness can recover in isolation until they are not contagious.

But the quarantine housing has so far been sparsely used. Fewer than 600 UC San Diego students have contracted COVID over the past 10 months, a university spokeswoman said. All screenings are done using the highly sensitive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, which detect traces of viral genetic material.

UC San Diego also has the most advanced wastewater COVID testing program of any U.S. college, with sewage samples collected from campus housing sites scanned every 24 hours. The wastewater surveillance enables health officials to indirectly screen all students daily and detect potential outbreaks before they occur. Despite its ambitious testing, the campus offers fewer than 10% of its winter undergraduate courses in person, using outdoor classrooms under special COVID safety restrictions in effect for educational programs within San Diego County. All other undergraduate courses are conducted remotely.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange is reconsidering its plan to allow three Chinese telecom giants to remain listed, the latest twist to a saga amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and tension within Washington on China policy...

Found proof against Republic TV,Arnab in TRP case:Police to HC

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that some evidence was found against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the Television Rating Points TRP scam case, and therefore, it did not want to continue grant...

Schbang launches 'How 2020 Changed the Indian Consumer' Report

A deep dive into the minds of young Indians to help Marketers with Goal Setting MUMBAI, India, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- Schbang, the creative transformation company conducted a survey with 3000 young Indians aimed at providing a radical o...

Target of selling 10 lakh electric 2-wheelers under FAME-II 'nowhere in sight': SMEV

With just 25,735 units of high speed electric two-wheelers sold in 2020, the ambitious target of generating a sale of 10 lakh such vehicles by March 2022 under FAME-II is nowhere in sight, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021