Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:56 IST
Kenya to receive COVID-19 jab in February says Mutahi Kagwe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya is expecting to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine in February, according to a report by The Standard Health.

As reportedly said by Mutahi Kagwe, the Cabinet Health Secretary, the government has procured the AstraZeneca vaccine already, which would be arriving early in February. The Health Ministry would provide guidelines on the procurement of COVID jab, but the vaccine would be provided for the front line health workers, it reported.

"The first group to get the vaccine will be essential workers especially health workers. It will be on a voluntary basis…we will not force anybody," said Kagwe.

According to him, the Government has ordered over 24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As reported, the people in Kenya hold three sources for getting the vaccine including the government, the private sector, and CDC Africa.

The country however has confirmed 271 total COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Kagwe applauded the people for observing the guidelines set in the country maintaining a stable positivity rate.

"The positivity rate remains stable except that we can't be sure what is going to happen within the next ten days, so we want to observe and see whether we can maintain less than 5 percent," he added.

