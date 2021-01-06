Gujarat sees 665 fresh COVID-19 cases, 897 recoveries

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 665 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 2,49,246, the state health department said. With four more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in Gujarat mounted to 4,329, it said.

A total of 897 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,36,323, the department said, adding that the state is left with 8,594 active cases. With this, the COVID-19 case recovery rate in the state has improved to 94.82 per cent.

With 48,966 new tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, the overall number of the samples tested so far in Gujarat has gone up to 99,55,664, the department said. At 139, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the state in the day, followed by 127 in Vadodara, 124 in Surat, and 88 in Rajkot.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 20 fresh cases, Jamnagar 17, Junagadh 15, Dahod 12, Kutch and Sabarkantha 11 each, Kheda nine, Bhavnagar eight, etc. Of the four COVID-19 fatalities, one patient died each in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Surendranagar, the release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,49,246, new cases 665, deaths 4,329, active cases 8,594, and people tested so far 99,55,664. In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, no new coronavirus case was reported in the day. The cumulative caseload is 3,351.

With two more persons getting discharged in the day, the total number of recoveries in the UT reached 3,344, health officials said, adding that the UT is now left with five active cases while the overall COVID-19 death toll is 2. The daily number of coronavirus tests and the count of overall samples tested so far in the UT is not available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)