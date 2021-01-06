Left Menu
COVID: Nine more deaths, 261 new cases in Punjab

A total of 235 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering, taking the number of recoveries to 1,59,500, according to the bulletin.Six critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 111 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 40,11,514 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, the bulletin said.

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, raising the death toll to 5,412 on Wednesday, while 261 fresh cases brought the infection tally to 1,67,910, according to a medical bulletin. There are 2,998 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, as of now, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Mohali reported a maximum of 63, Patiala 32 and Jalandhar 29. A total of 235 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering, taking the number of recoveries to 1,59,500, according to the bulletin.

Six critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 111 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 40,11,514 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD CK

