North Delhi civic body to give job to kin of employees who died on COVID-19 duty: Mayor

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC has decided to offer jobs to a family member of its employees who lost their lives on COVID-19 duty, the civic bodys Mayor Jai Prakash said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:58 IST
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has decided to offer jobs to a family member of its employees who lost their lives on COVID-19 duty, the civic body's Mayor Jai Prakash said on Wednesday. A move on this issue was passed by the Standing Committee of the NDMC in its meeting on Wednesday. The policy will apply retrospectively as many NDMC employees lost their lives while on duty in 2020 when the pandemic wreaked havoc in the city. ''The NDMC today decided that it will give jobs to a dependent in case of death of any employee while working to fight COVID-19. A circular has been issued through my office with anticipatory approval of the NDMC House,'' the mayor said.

NDMC staff employed in health and sanitation departments, engaged in lifting and disposing garbage from homes of self-quarantined patients, disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients and food distribution are 'corona warriors', he said. ''The family member will get a regular job if the employee was engaged as such and a contractual one of the person was employed on contract,'' the mayor said.

Prakash said a committee has been constituted by the Municipal Commissioner of the NDMC to examine and approve applications for claim according to provisions of the recruitment rules..

