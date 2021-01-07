Left Menu
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,391 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:51 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 26,391 to 1,835,038, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 1,070 to 37,607, the tally showed.

