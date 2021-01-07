Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The world's largest Muslim-majority country plans to begin vaccinations on Jan. 13 after getting 3 million doses from China's Sinovac Biotech. The New York Times reported that Sinovac told Indonesia's state-owned drugmaker Bio Farma that the vaccines were "manufactured free of porcine materials".

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:19 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: China reports most COVID cases in five months

Authorities in Shijiazhuang, the capital of China's Hebei province, tightened travel restrictions on Thursday to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country reported the biggest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in more than five months. Mass testing has been launched in Shijiazhuang and gatherings have been banned. State television reported that the city has banned passengers from entering its main railway station. The city previously required travellers to present a negative nucleic acid COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours before boarding a train or plane in the province.

Authorities in Guangdong province late on Wednesday reported a patient infected with a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa. Some scientists worry that COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out may not be able to protect against this variant because of mutations. State of emergency starts in Tokyo from Friday

An advisory panel approved on Thursday a Japanese government's plan for a one-month state of emergency until Feb. 7, beginning on Friday, for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in a bid to contain a surge in coronavirus cases, now running at record levels. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that measures to be included in the state of emergency include asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m., asking people to refrain from non-urgent outings and limiting crowds at sports and other events to 5,000 people.

But medical experts fear the plan might be inadequate. The state of emergency gives local governors stronger legal authority to urge people to stay home and businesses to close but not the authority to impose fines or jail. Halal ruling awaited in Indonesia before vaccinations begin

Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council aims to issue a ruling on whether a COVID-19 vaccine is halal, or permissible under Islam, before the launch of an inoculation programme with a Chinese-made vaccine next week. The world's largest Muslim-majority country plans to begin vaccinations on Jan. 13 after getting 3 million doses from China's Sinovac Biotech.

The New York Times reported that Sinovac told Indonesia's state-owned drugmaker Bio Farma that the vaccines were "manufactured free of porcine materials". Bambang Heriyanto, Bio Farma's corporate secretary, confirmed receiving the statement, but said the halal status would be decided by the clerical council. Sinovac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Researchers argue for one vaccine dose to enhance supply A single dose of one of the available COVID-19 vaccines, even if less effective than two doses, may have greater population benefit, three research groups said on Tuesday in three papers in Annals of Internal Medicine.

University of Washington researchers say doubling vaccine coverage by giving a single dose to more people would hasten pandemic control by lowering transmission rates. "In a public health emergency, a powerful argument exists for doing something with less-than-perfect results if it can help more persons quickly," said Thomas Bollyky of the Council on Foreign Relations in an editorial published with the papers. "However, whether alternative approaches with current vaccines would accomplish this goal is far from clear."

The U.S Food and Drug Administration said on Monday the idea of changing the authorized dosing or schedules of COVID-19 vaccines was premature and not supported by available data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jumbo committees will not adversely impact Cong in TN; bring various factions together: Aiyar

The jumbo committees formed in the Congress Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the assembly polls are not going to adversely impact the party as the move brings various factions together, senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Thursday and predicte...

Loan repay demand by official is not abetment to suicide: HC

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High has quashed an FIR against a finance company employee, charged with abetment to suicide for demanding loan repayment from a borrower, saying it was a part of the employees duty and cannot be said to have inst...

HC rejects bail petition of Akhil Gogoi

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad KMSS and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against Citizenship Amendemnt Act lodged by t...

Freight corridors will help in development of new growth centres in India: PM Modi

The eastern and the western dedicated freight corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India and will help in the development of new growth centres in different parts of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021