Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'

Given vaccines development and pharmacovigilance usually requires years, the protection duration of COVID-19 shots is a lingering question for scientists and regulators. "The nightmare scenario that was described in the media in the spring with a vaccine only working a month or two is, I think, out of the window," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said at an event organised by financial services group Oddo BHF.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:03 IST
Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.

The U.S. biotech company, which stunned the world last year by coming up with a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus in just a few weeks, received approval for its shot from the European Commission on Wednesday. Given vaccines development and pharmacovigilance usually requires years, the protection duration of COVID-19 shots is a lingering question for scientists and regulators.

"The nightmare scenario that was described in the media in the spring with a vaccine only working a month or two is, I think, out of the window," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said at an event organised by financial services group Oddo BHF. "The antibody decay generated by the vaccine in humans goes down very slowly (...) We believe there will be protection potentially for a couple of years."

Bancel added his company was about to prove that its vaccine would also be effective against variants of the coronavirus seen in Britain and South Africa. Scientists have said newly developed vaccines should be equally effective against both variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Belgian Mertens pulls out of Abu Dhabi with shoulder injury

Belgian Elise Mertens withdrew from the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi on Thursday with a right shoulder injury hours before her opening match of the 2021 tennis season, the womens governing body said.The world number 20 was drawn to meet Frenc...

Ind vs Aus: Ponting wants Australia batsmen to make most of SCG wicket

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has asked the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to make the most of the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground by piling up runs after the batsmen have settled in. Debutant Will Pucovski and Marn...

Women farmers harnessing driving skills at Singhu border ahead of Jan 26 tractor parade

Women farmers are harnessing their driving skills from Thursday at Singhu border for the tractor parade planned on January 26. We are learning to drive tractors so that we can prepare ourselves well for January 26, countrys Republic Day. Wo...

EU chair Portugal aims to seal Mercosur trade deal

EU chair Portugal said on Thursday it would try to conclude a free-trade treaty between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur that was agreed in 2019 after two decades of talks but has still not been finalised.Portuguese F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021