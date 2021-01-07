UK preparing in case London is overwhelmed by COVID- health minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:17 IST
Britain is making preparations in case London is overwhelmed by COVID infections, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, saying a so-called "Nightingale" field hospital will be ready to relieve pressure on the health service. Asked about a report that National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in London could be overwhelmed in two weeks, Hancock said: "Of course I'm concerned about the pressures on the NHS."
"We're putting in the extra resources to make sure that the NHS gets the support it needs in the parts of the country where it's under the most significant pressure," he told broacasters. "For instance in London, (we're) making sure that the Nightingale hospital is on standby and there, if needed. And if it is needed, of course, then it will be used."
