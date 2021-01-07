Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under COVAX could start this month - WHO

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries could start this month, WHO immunization director Kate O'Brien said on Thursday. "We need about $7 billion in order to deliver enough vaccine to these countries through the end of 2021. We will start to deliver those vaccines probably by the end of January, and if not, then certainly by early February and mid-February."

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"We need about $7 billion in order to deliver enough vaccine to these countries through the end of 2021. The facility has already raised about $6 billion of the $7 billion," she told an online social media event.

"So the facility has access to over 2 billion doses of vaccine. We will start to deliver those vaccines probably by the end of January, and if not, then certainly by early February and mid-February."

