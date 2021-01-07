COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under COVAX could start this month - WHO
COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries could start this month, WHO immunization director Kate O'Brien said on Thursday.
"We need about $7 billion in order to deliver enough vaccine to these countries through the end of 2021. The facility has already raised about $6 billion of the $7 billion," she told an online social media event.
"So the facility has access to over 2 billion doses of vaccine. We will start to deliver those vaccines probably by the end of January, and if not, then certainly by early February and mid-February."
