Maha: Three more found infected with UK strain of COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:16 IST
The number of persons infectedwith the UK variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 11on Thursday with three new cases coming to light, a statehealth official said.

All 11 cases are asymptomatic, he added.

''So far there were eight passengers with the newstrain found in the UK which is 70 per cent more infectious.

Now three more samples sent to the National Institute ofVirology in Pune have also come out positive,'' he said.

All three new patients are from Pimpri ChinchwadMunicipal Corporation area near Pune city, he said.

Of total 11 cases, one each is from Gujarat and Goa.

''Two have been now discharged after testing negativein two consecutive RT-PCR tests after the mandatory 14- dayinstitutional quarantine,'' the official said.

The state has so far screened 4,858 internationaltravelers after the discovery of a new variant of the virusin the UK caused global alarm.

As many as 1,211 of them have completed theirmandatory institutional quarantine.

Of 3,476 travelers who underwent RT-PCR testing, 75tested positive for COVID-19. All 75 samples were referred tothe NIV and 11 of them were found to have the UK variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

