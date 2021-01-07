UK reports 52,618 new COVID-19 cases, 1,162 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 52,618 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 1,162 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Wednesday's data had shown 62,322 new coronavirus infections and 1,041 deaths.

