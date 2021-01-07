Left Menu
Development News Edition

No case of bird flu in J-K, say officials

With the emergence of avian flu in several states in the country, testing of birds was carried out at Manda Deer Park in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:58 IST
No case of bird flu in J-K, say officials
Testing of birds at Manda Deer Park in Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the emergence of avian flu in several states in the country, testing of birds was carried out at Manda Deer Park in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Officials said no case of bird flu has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ranjit Katoch, a veterinarian at the Manda Deer Park said they were conducting random sampling where there is a presence of migratory birds. "The samples are sent to the regional lab in Jalandhar. The frontline workers are provided with proper equipment. In case any carcass is found, instructions have been given for the safe disposal," he said.

Katoch said poultry farmers and shopkeepers have been advised to maintain proper sanitisation and told to use gloves. Anil Kumar Attri, Wildlife Warden, Jammu told ANI that after bird flu outbreak was reported in few states in India, Jammu and Kashmir administration started taking precautionary measures. "We are testing goose and ducks today at Manda Deer Park."

Asked about the measures taken for poultry owners and bird keepers, Attri said poultry owners have been directed to take all precautionary measures like not touching birds barehanded and keeping a check that poultry birds do not come in contact with migratory birds. "They have been advised to keep a vigil in case any bird becomes ill," he said.

Attri said no case of bird flu has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. Avian influenza cases have been reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

The central government asked the states and UTs to take up surveillance and monitoring of birds for any signs of disease and take appropriate measures for controlling it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Those responsible for attack on US Capitol will face full consequences, says Acting AG

Asserting that those responsible for the violence at the US Capitol will face the full consequences of their actions, Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen said some participants in the violence will face charges on Thursday.The Department ...

Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingne...

Sanitation workers to postpone strike by 10 days, claims North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday claimed that members of several sanitation workers unions who had threatened to go on a strike over pending salaries have agreed to postpone their stir by 10 days. Many sanitation workers of the Nor...

Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal through 25th Amendment

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Donald Trumps immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment, a day after the presidents supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.Yest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021