No case of bird flu in J-K, say officials

With the emergence of avian flu in several states in the country, testing of birds was carried out at Manda Deer Park in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Officials said no case of bird flu has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ranjit Katoch, a veterinarian at the Manda Deer Park said they were conducting random sampling where there is a presence of migratory birds. "The samples are sent to the regional lab in Jalandhar. The frontline workers are provided with proper equipment. In case any carcass is found, instructions have been given for the safe disposal," he said.

Katoch said poultry farmers and shopkeepers have been advised to maintain proper sanitisation and told to use gloves. Anil Kumar Attri, Wildlife Warden, Jammu told ANI that after bird flu outbreak was reported in few states in India, Jammu and Kashmir administration started taking precautionary measures. "We are testing goose and ducks today at Manda Deer Park."

Asked about the measures taken for poultry owners and bird keepers, Attri said poultry owners have been directed to take all precautionary measures like not touching birds barehanded and keeping a check that poultry birds do not come in contact with migratory birds. "They have been advised to keep a vigil in case any bird becomes ill," he said.

Attri said no case of bird flu has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. Avian influenza cases have been reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

The central government asked the states and UTs to take up surveillance and monitoring of birds for any signs of disease and take appropriate measures for controlling it. (ANI)

