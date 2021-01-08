France's new coronavirus cases up 21,703 over 24 hours

France reported 21,703 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 25,379 on Wednesday.

The health ministry also reported 277 new virus deaths in hospitals against 283 on Wednesday.

The cumulative cases toll now stands at 2,727,321 and the total death toll at 66,841.

