France records 20,262 more COVID-19 cases, 159 more deaths in last 24 hours

France registered 20,262 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 159 more related deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, as fears of a new wave of the virus mount in the euro zone's second-biggest economy.
France's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,547,771 while its COVID-19 death toll stands at 62,427 - the seventh-highest in the world.