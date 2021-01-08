France to get first Moderna vaccine shots in coming days -vaccines strategy chief

France to get first Moderna vaccine shots in coming days -vaccines strategy chiefReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:22 IST
The first shots of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus should arrive in France in the coming days, Alain Fischer, the immunologist coordinating the country's vaccination strategy, said on Friday.
Fischer also told BFM television there were still some uncertainties over Astrazeneca's COVID vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
