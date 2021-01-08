Indonesia reports new daily COVID-19 record, total cases top 800,000

Indonesia reports new daily COVID-19 record, total cases top 800,000Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:39 IST
Indonesia reported on Friday a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with 10,617 infections, bringing the total to over 800,000, data from the country's COVID-19 tadk force showed.
The Southeast Asia biggest country also reported 233 new COVID-19 deaths, taking that total to 23,753.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia