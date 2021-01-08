COVID-19 vaccination: Second phase trial run held successfully in Kerala

The second phase mock drill of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was successfully conducted in 46 centers in Kerala on Friday, as health minister K K Shailaja announced that the state was all set to receive the vaccine.

The Minister congratulated the Health department officials and workers who took part in the drill.

In the field of vaccination, Kerala has a wealth of experience due to which whenever the vaccine arrives in the state, it would be distributed in a speedy manner, a press release quoting the minister said.

The storage facilities for the vaccine are also getting ready in various places, she added.

