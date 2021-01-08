Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccine developed by German research group fails in early trial

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the German Centre for Infection Research (DZIF) and vaccine maker IDT Biologika did not prompt the hoped-for immune reaction in early-stage testing on humans, trial organisers at university hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) said on Friday.

Further testing has been suspended until the cause for the weak immunogenicity in the Hamburg trial involving 30 volunteers has been established, UKE said in a statement, adding that the vaccine was well tolerated.

IDT said in November it was hoping to be able to apply for regulatory approval at the end of 2021.

