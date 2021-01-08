Britain approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use

Britain approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for useReuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:52 IST
Britain's medical regulator on Friday approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said, adding that it had agreed to purchase an additional 10 million doses of the shot.
Britain now has 17 million doses of Moderna's vaccine on order, and supplies will begin to be delivered to the UK from spring.
