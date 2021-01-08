Left Menu
PM stated India's vaccine production capacity will be used for benefit of all humanity: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:28 IST
Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccines roll-out, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted.

Asked about the issue of supply of vaccines to neighbouring countries and other nations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has been at the forefront of the global response in this common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India sees international cooperation in this field, particularly with its neighbours, as its duty, he said at an online media briefing.

''You would be aware that in our neighbourhood, we have already provided medicines and other essential supplies. We have held training sessions for experts from these countries on vaccine-related issues,'' he said.

''As we roll out vaccines, Prime Minister's announcement that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted,'' Srivastava said, The remarks came on a day Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said soon it would be a reality to vaccinate the entire population in the country against COVID-19 after prioritising risk groups.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

