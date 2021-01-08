685 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 3 deaths, 892 recoveries

As many as 685 persons werefound infected with coronavirus across Gujarat in the last 24hours, taking the tally to over 2.5 lakh cases, the statehealth department said on Friday evening.

The caseload reached 2,50,598, while death toll wentup to 4,335 with three more fatalities.

At the same time, 892 persons also recovered duringthis period.

With 49,952 new tests, the number of tests conductedin the state has now reached 1,00,53,558.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,50,598, new cases 685, death toll 4,335, discharged2,38,114, active cases 8,149, and people tested so far1,00,53,558.

