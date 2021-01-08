Noida: 21 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate 98.53 pc

Noida (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,121 on Friday, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 277 from 286 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.53 per cent, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, 30 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,753, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.53 per cent, the statistics showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 10th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to 11,535 from 11,787 on Wednesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,71,606 and the death toll climbed to 8,469 on Friday, the data showed.

