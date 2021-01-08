471 virus cases in Rajasthan; no fresh death

For the first time in the past nine months, no coronavirus-related death was recorded in Rajasthan on Friday even as 471 new cases pushed the state’s infection count to 3,12,091, according to a bulletin.

So far, COVID-19 has claimed 2,727 lives in the state. As many as 507 people have died in Jaipur, 294 in Jodhpur, 220 in Ajmer, 167 in Kota, 166 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar. On Friday, Rajasthan recorded 471 new cases, including 96 in Jaipur, 41 in Jodhpur, 39 in Kota, 32 in Bhilwara, 28 in Nagaur, 23 each in Dungarpur and Udaipur and 20 in Ajmer. The total number of infected people now stands at 3,12,091, the bulletin said, adding that currently 7,402 people are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 3,01,962 people have been discharged after treatment.

