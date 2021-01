Brazilian company Uniao Quimica plans to start making Russian vaccine next week

Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica plans to start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 in Brazil as soon as next week and build up to 8 million doses a month, its international business director Rogerio Rosso said on Friday.

The private company, with a vaccine facility in Brasilia, is preparing to request emergency use authorization from health regulator Anvisa for the vaccine developed in Moscow.

