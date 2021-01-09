Left Menu
22.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 6.7 mln administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 6,688,231 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 22,137,350 doses. A total of 4,060,225 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 693,246 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 6,688,231 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 22,137,350 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 7, the agency had administered 5,919,418 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 21,419,800 doses. A total of 4,060,225 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 693,246 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

