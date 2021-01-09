Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed weeks

The federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center, which was counting on the shipment Saturday in order to supply the government with doses this month, said it was in talks to import more finished doses of the vaccine, likely from India. A source with knowledge of the situation said the active ingredient is ready to be shipped to Brazil, but is still waiting for an export license from China, where it is produced.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 04:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 04:20 IST
Brazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed weeks

The active ingredients needed to fill and finish millions of doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, previously slated to arrive in the country on Saturday, may not land until the end of the month, a local partner said on Friday.

The delay is a setback for the federal government, which has made the AstraZeneca vaccine the centerpiece of a vaccine plan that has come under attack for its slow rollout. The federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center, which was counting on the shipment Saturday in order to supply the government with doses this month, said it was in talks to import more finished doses of the vaccine, likely from India.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the active ingredient is ready to be shipped to Brazil, but is still waiting for an export license from China, where it is produced. In parallel, Fiocruz is negotiating the importation of more ready doses of the vaccine, beyond the 2 million already negotiated with the Serum Institute of India. Fiocruz said additional imports, if possible, would likely come from India.

Earlier on Friday, Fiocruz requested an emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca vaccines coming from India, which are expected to arrive in Brazil in the middle of this month. By the end of the year, the federal government hopes to receive more than 200 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Fiocruz, which will initially fill and finish imported ingredients before ramping up entirely local production.

The government has said that, in a best-case scenario, it will start vaccinations on Jan. 20. Brazil is also relying on a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. The Chinese company's Brazilian production partner also filed on Friday for emergency use authorization with health regulator Anvisa, the day after announcing results from a late-stage trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks India's Modi to speed vaccine shipment

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to expedite a shipment of 2 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the presidential press o...

Rioters fired, face company boycotts after storming Capitol

A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night an employee roaming the halls of the US Capitol with a company badge around his neck. He was fired the next day.Others are facing similar repercussions for their partic...

U.S. Capitol siege emboldens motley crew of extremists

As most Americans recoiled in horror at scenes of rioting and chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, some right-wing and anti-government extremists saw the violence as the fulfillment of a patriotic duty or opportunity to advance their age...

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, cites "incitement of violence" risk

Twitter Inc said on Friday that it has permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trumps account due to the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters. After...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021