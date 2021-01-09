Left Menu
Mexico reports 14,362 new coronavirus cases, 1,038 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-01-2021 06:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 06:49 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 14,362 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 1,038 more fatalities, bringing its total to 1,507,931 infections and 132,069 deaths.

It was one of the highest numbers for daily new cases.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the Health Ministry has said.

