Days after participating in vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal

A 42-year-old volunteer fromBhopal in Madhya Pradesh died nearly ten days after heparticipated in the clinical trial for Covaxin held at aprivate hospital, its vice chancellor said on Saturday while agovernment official suspected poisoning but added that theexact cause of the death will be known after viscera test.

Dr Rajesh Kapur, Vice Chancellor, People's MedicalCollege and Hospital where the trial was conducted, told PTIthat Deepak Marawi had participated in the Covaxin trial heldon December 12, 2020.

Madhya Pradesh Medico Legal Institute DirectorDr Ashok Sharma said the doctor who had performed postmortemof the deceased suspects that he died of poisoning.

However, the exact cause of the death would be knownfrom his viscera test, he added.

''After Marawi's death on December 21, we informed theDrug Controller General of India and Bharat Biotech, which isthe producer and sponsor of the trial,'' Dr Kapur said.

He said Marawi had volunteered for the trial and wasexamined.

''All protocols were followed and Marawi's consent wastaken before allowing him to participate in the trial,'' heclaimed.

Dr Kapur, however, said he cannot confirm whetherMarawi was administered the vaccine shot or was given aplacebo.

''It (the vial containing the liquid for trial)comescovered and coded. During the trial, 50 per cent peopleget the actual injection while the rest are given saline,'' hesaid.

Kapur said Marawi was kept under observation for 30minutes after the trial as per guidelines before he wasallowed to go.

''We monitored his health for 7 to 8 days,'' he claimed.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudharydid not respond to phone calls.

Meanwhile, family members of Marawi, a tribal, said hewas working as a labourer.

They claimed that Marawi and his colleague wereadministered the Covaxin injection on December 12 during thetrial.

''When he returned home he felt uneasy and experiencedsome health problems. He complained of a shoulder pain onDecember 17. Two days later, he spewed foam. He refused to seea doctor saying he would be alright in a day or two. When hiscondition deteriorated, he was being rushed to hospital but hedied midway (on December 21),'' they added.

Rachana Dhingra, a Bhopal-based social activist,claimed neither Marawi's consent was taken for participationin the clinical trial nor he was given any proof of hisparticipation in the exercise.

However, the hospital has denied this charge.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had lastweek approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufacturedby the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin ofBharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country,paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

