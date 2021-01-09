Abandoned at birth, fire claimed infant's life at Bhandara hospital

Authorities know the names ofthe mothers of nine out of ten babies who perished in fire ata state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara district onearly Saturday morning.

One name is missing, as the child had been abandonedat birth.

The new-born baby, a boy, had been found in the remotevillage of Kesalwada in Lakhanitehsil last week, a districtofficial said. Discovery of an abandoned child also madeheadlines in local newspapers.

Police registered a case against its unidentifiedparents and admitted it to local rural hospital. As hiscondition was critical, he was shifted to Special Newborn CareUnit of Bhandara district hospital, the official said.

When a fire broke out in the hospital in the earlyhours of Saturday, the staff succeeded in rescuing seven outof 17 babies from the Newborn Care Unit. The boy was not amongthe lucky ones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)