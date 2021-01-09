six deaths, 287 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand

Six more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Saturday as 287 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count to 93,398, a Health Department bulletin said.

So far, the infection has claimed 1,568 in the state, it said.

Nainital district reported the highest 90 cases, followed by Dehradun (65), Haridwar (36), Pauri (24), Udham Singh Nagar (21), Almora (15), Tehri (9), Pithoragarh (8), Uttarkashi (7), Chamoli (5), Rudraprayag (3), Bageshwar and Champawat (2 each).

So far, 87,370 patients have recovered from the infection, 1,245 have migrated out of the state and 3,215 are under treatment, the bulletin added.

