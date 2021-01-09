COVID-19 cases reach 2.56 lakh in Bihar; recovery rises to 97.83 per cent

Two more persons died due to COVID-19in Bihar in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1430,while 493 new cases took the tally of positive cases to over2,56,418 in the state, a health department bulletin saidSaturday.

The recovery rate of the COVID patients has risen to97.83 per cent in Bihar, the bulletin said.

The recovery of 411 people from the disease took the totalnumber of recoveries in the state to 2,50,858, it said.

The national recovery rate stood at 96.41 per cent.

The state has so far tested 1.91 crore samples,including 98,319 samples that were tested in the past 24hours, it said while putting the number of active cases in thestate at 4130.

Two more fatalities- one each reported from Patna andBhojpur district- took the COVID casualties to 1430.

Patna district, which reported the highest number of50,473 positive cases, has also witnessed maximum number ofCOVID deaths at 394, it said.

A total of 48,419 people have recovered from the contagionin the state capital, leaving it with 1660 active cases.

Sheohar has recorded just one death apart from registeringlowest number of 1479 positive cases among the districts.

Out of 493 new cases reported till January 08, Patnareported the highest number of new cases at 233 followed byRohtas (19), Vaishali, Begusarai, Gopalganj (17 each),Muzaffarpur and Nalanda (12 each) among other districts.

Apart from Patna, other districts which have registeredmore than 30 deaths so far included- Bhagalpur (78), Gaya(60), Nalanda (57), Saran (56), Munger (51), East Champaran(50), Vaishali (46), Muzaffarpur and Rohtas (45), Bhojpur(43), Begusarai and Samastipur (35 each), Madhubani (34),Darbhanga (33) and Siwan (32).

