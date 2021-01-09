Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases reach 2.56 lakh in Bihar; recovery rises to 97.83 per cent

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:07 IST
COVID-19 cases reach 2.56 lakh in Bihar; recovery rises to 97.83 per cent

Two more persons died due to COVID-19in Bihar in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1430,while 493 new cases took the tally of positive cases to over2,56,418 in the state, a health department bulletin saidSaturday.

The recovery rate of the COVID patients has risen to97.83 per cent in Bihar, the bulletin said.

The recovery of 411 people from the disease took the totalnumber of recoveries in the state to 2,50,858, it said.

The national recovery rate stood at 96.41 per cent.

The state has so far tested 1.91 crore samples,including 98,319 samples that were tested in the past 24hours, it said while putting the number of active cases in thestate at 4130.

Two more fatalities- one each reported from Patna andBhojpur district- took the COVID casualties to 1430.

Patna district, which reported the highest number of50,473 positive cases, has also witnessed maximum number ofCOVID deaths at 394, it said.

A total of 48,419 people have recovered from the contagionin the state capital, leaving it with 1660 active cases.

Sheohar has recorded just one death apart from registeringlowest number of 1479 positive cases among the districts.

Out of 493 new cases reported till January 08, Patnareported the highest number of new cases at 233 followed byRohtas (19), Vaishali, Begusarai, Gopalganj (17 each),Muzaffarpur and Nalanda (12 each) among other districts.

Apart from Patna, other districts which have registeredmore than 30 deaths so far included- Bhagalpur (78), Gaya(60), Nalanda (57), Saran (56), Munger (51), East Champaran(50), Vaishali (46), Muzaffarpur and Rohtas (45), Bhojpur(43), Begusarai and Samastipur (35 each), Madhubani (34),Darbhanga (33) and Siwan (32).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...

NGO sets up temporary mini-hospital at Singhu border

By Sahil Pandey An NGO has set up a four-bedded makeshift hospital at the Singhu border, near the main stage to cater to the ailments of farmers protesting at the site.Life Care Foundation, an NGO from Punjabs Dera Bassi, set up a 24-hour e...

Stanford biochemists trying to develop single-shot, cheap COVID-19 vaccine using nanoparticles

Biochemists from the Stanford University lab are trying to develop a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine using nano-particles that does not require a cold-chain for storage or transport and is targeted at low- and middle-income countries. Biochemi...

Resilient SC East Bengal pile further misery on Bengaluru FC

Matti Steinmanns first-half strike proved to be the difference as SC East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 to record their second win of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.The Kolkata team is now unbeaten in their last five games, while B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021