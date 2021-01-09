11 new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 11,975

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to11,975 on Saturday as 11 more people tested positive for theinfection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Twenty-five more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 97.19 per cent, he said.

Dimapur district reported the highest number of newcases at seven, followed by two each in Kohima and Mokokchung,the minister said.

The state now has 112 active cases, while 11,639people have recovered, 85 patients have succumbed to theinfection and 139 have migrated to other states, a healthbulletin said.

Nagaland has so far conducted 1.21 lakh COVID-19tests, including 72,672 RT-PCR, 36,823 TrueNat and 12,268rapid antigen tests, it added.

