Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.62 lakh healthcare professionals registered on CoWIN portal in Bihar: official

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:43 IST
4.62 lakh healthcare professionals registered on CoWIN portal in Bihar: official
CoWIN portal is an online platform for monitoring the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine. Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar health department is fully geared up to carry out the vaccination drive for COVID-19 in the state, for which 4.62 lakh healthcare professionals have registered on CoWIN portal, a senior official said here on Saturday.

CoWIN portal is an online platform for monitoring the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine.

The coronavirus inoculation drive will be launched in the country on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the Centre said earlier in the day.

Altogether 4,62,026 healthcare professionals belonging to the government and private hospitals have so far registered themselves on the CoWIN portal to be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive, State Health Society (SHS) AssistantDirector Piyush Chandan said.

Chandan said that colour-coded bags will be kept at each vaccination centre for management of biowaste materials that will be generated after vaccination.

The bags will be brought from vaccination centres to cold chain points and from there, they will be taken to biowaste management treatment centre for disposal, he said.

Cold chain points are being strengthened in all the districts of the state to avoid problems in the upkeep and management of vaccines during the inoculation exercise, the official said in a statement.

Vaccines will be transported from the state-level vaccine store located at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna to regional stores of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...

Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party AAP Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an ...

Pope Francis "astonished" by assault on U.S. Capitol

Pope Francis said on Saturday he was astonished by the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week by supporters of President Donald Trump, and denounced the violence as an assault on democracy.I was astonished because they are people so d...

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021