Nashik COVID-19 tally rises by 273, toll by two; 216 recover

The count of COVID-19 cases inNashik district of Maharashtra increased by 273 on Saturday toreach 1,12,293, while the day also saw two deaths and 216people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 2,010 and the recoverycount is 1,08,582, he added.

With 2,314 samples being examined on Saturday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,56,428, hesaid.

