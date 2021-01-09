Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:15 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 11.10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11.10 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4959 4866 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 884689 874954 7128------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16767 16657 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216531 212427 1059------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 256419 250858 861 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20251 19696 327------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 288570 275812 3484------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3352 3345 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 629801 615452 10666------------------------------------------------------------Goa 51790 50177 746 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 251273 238965 4340 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 264721 259209 2949 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 56366 54284 946------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 122425 118422 1909 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 116436 113928 1043 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 926767 905158 12138------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 806603 738808 3279------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 3576 2558 47------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 247977 236247 3701------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1965556 1861400 50027------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28646 27766 365 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13570 13286 143------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4275 4185 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11975 11639 74 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 331602 327534 1891 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38425 37461 636 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 168734 160343 5439------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 312521 301962 2731------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5984 5391 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 825537 806018 12215------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 289433 283048 1563------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33302 32831 385------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 93398 87370 1568------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 592475 572773 8481------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 559886 541030 9922------------------------------------------------------------Total 10450605 10072545 150980------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 18149 16997 198----------------------------------------------------------- *This tally does not show the latest figures from Ladakh as its health bulletin is not released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,04,31,639 and the death toll at 1,50,798. The ministry said that 1,00,56,651 people have so far recovered from the infection.

