5 new cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,984

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to5,984 on Saturday as five more people tested positive for theinfection, an official said.

East Sikkim district reported four new cases and SouthSikkim one, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 369 active cases, while 5,391 peoplehave recovered, 129 patients have succumbed to the infectionand 95 have migrated to other states, he said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 70,567 samplesfor COVID-19, including 181 in the last 24 hours, the officialadded.

