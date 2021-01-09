Left Menu
3,581 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 57 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:26 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,65,556 as it recorded 3,581 fresh cases,a health official said.

The state also reported 57 fatalities, taking thedeath toll to 50,027, he said.

As many as 2,401 patients were discharged aftertreatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,61,400.

With this the number of active patients settled at52,960.

Mumbai city reported 596 new cases during the day,which pushed its overall case count to 2,98,235, while itsdeath toll rose to 11,181 with eight new fatalities.

With 70,571 new tests, the number of tests conductedin the state has gone up to 1,33,38,488.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city andsatellite towns, reported 1,144 new cases, raising the totalcount to 6,74,264. A total of 19,235 people have died so farin the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at2,68,441 and death toll at 4,986.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at4,87,478 and death toll at 11,388, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,613 cases and3,977 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tallystood at 73,478 and death count at 1,954.

Latur division has reported 79,667 cases until now and2,426 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 66,827 cases while 1,521people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,98,638 infections and4,468 fatalities so far, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positivecases: 19,65,556, new cases: 3,581, death toll: 50,027,discharged: 18,61,400, active cases:52,960, people tested sofar: 1,33,38,488.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

