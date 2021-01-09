Telangana Health Minister inaugurates reconstructed oncology centre at Hyderabad's Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Saturday inaugurated the reconstructed oncology centre at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. The Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) had taken up the project to reconstruct an oncology block in the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) with advanced infrastructure that is required for cancer treatment.

NIMS Director Manohar, MEIL Chairman P.P. Reddy, MEIL Director Sudha Reddy participated in this inaugural program. Speaking to ANI, Etela Rajender said, "Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity of MEIL (Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited), the cancer department of NIMS has been upgraded with new infrastructure and has now been inaugurated."

The Health Minister said, "The cancer treatment is generally highly expensive. Here people can get cancer treatment using 'Aarogyasree' card and the cost will be paid from Chief Minister Relief Funds (CMRF)." "NIMS is and will always remain to be a super-speciality hospital in Telangana. Despite being a government hospital, NIMS has always given its patients the best facilities," Rajender added.

Further speaking Etela Rajender said, "With the collaborated efforts from MEIL, plans are being made to develop an orthopaedic block and a food court inside the hospital area. Plans are also being made to expand the hospital area." PP Reddy told ANI, "NIMS hospital has been offering its medical service to people especially the poor for a long time now. To develop this current building of cancer department, MEIL in its CRS activity has come forward to upgrade the centre with modern and international infrastructure. This centre has been developed in such a way that it will help every cancer patient." (ANI)

