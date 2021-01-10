Left Menu
Development News Edition

New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

China does not classify these patients, who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but are not yet showing any COVID-19 symptoms, as confirmed cases. Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 87,433 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-01-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 07:12 IST
New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

Mainland China reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 9, more than double the 33 reported cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 21 of the new cases were imported.

The bulk of locally transmitted cases, 46 out of 48, were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing which entered a "wartime mode" this week as it battles a new cluster of coronavirus infections. Another 27 asymptomatic cases were also reported on Jan. 9, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients, who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but are not yet showing any COVID-19 symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 87,433 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nationalist politician likely to win Kyrgyz presidential vote

Nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov appears poised to win Kyrgyzstans presidential election on Sunday, a snap vote triggered by the collapse of the previous government in the Central Asian nation closely allied with Russia. Violent protest...

Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash

Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early on Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said.Offi...

Indonesia landslides kill 11, injure 18 in West Java

Landslides caused by heavy rain in western Indonesia killed 11 and injured 18, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management BNPB said on Sunday. The landslides at Cihanjuang Village in West Java, about 150 km 95 miles southeast of ...

Lunch Board

Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia.Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 338 India 1st Innings 244 Australia 2nd Innings David Warner lbw Ashwin 13 Will Pucovskic subW Saha b Siraj 10 Marnus Labus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021