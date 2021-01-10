Health News Roudnup: France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases; Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases and 171 more deaths in 24 hours

France recorded 20,177 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the country's health ministry. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in France stands at 2,767,312, while the total number of deaths stands at 67,599. France has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.

Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion

Cuba's top epidemiologist said on Saturday irresponsible partying over year-end, often with relatives from abroad, fueled a surge in coronavirus infections and he warned of a crackdown to prevent the spread of the disease. Authorities in the capital at the same time announced new containment measures including suspension of interprovincial transport, cultural activities and the use of public spaces such as the famous Malecon boulevard during night hours.

Mexico hits daily COVID-19 record with 16,105 new cases - health ministry

Mexico on Saturday reported a record 16,105 new confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 1,135 additional fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing its total tally to 1,524,036 infections and 133,204 deaths. The new daily death toll marks the fifth consecutive day that officials have reported more than 1,000 fatalities due to the highly contagious disease caused by the virus.

Moderna vaccine set to arrive in France as country steps up anti-COVID drive

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in France on Monday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said, as the country steps up its vaccination drive following a sluggish start. Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran visited a health centre in Tarbes, southwestern France, on Saturday as part of the government's campaign to accelerate France's vaccine rollout.

Italy reports 483 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 19,978 new cases

Italy reported 483 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 620 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 19,978 from 17,533. Some 172,119 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 140,267.

UK records 1,035 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Britain reported 1,035 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, down from Friday's record toll of 1,325. It marked the fourth consecutive daily toll - defined as deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test - of above 1,000.

Australia's New South Wales records three COVID-19 cases as lockdown eases

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state recorded three new coronavirus cases on Sunday as a three-week lockdown for about quarter million of people in Sydney's northern beaches suburbs eased. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said masks in public places and on transport will remain mandatory for greater Sydney and some public gathering restrictions will continue as the recent outbreak of the pandemic there still poses risks.

Cuba to collaborate with Iran on coronavirus vaccine

Communist-run Cuba said late on Friday it had signed an accord with Iran to transfer the technology for its most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidate and carry out last-stage clinical trials of the shot in the Islamic Republic. The allies are both under fierce U.S. sanctions that exempt medicine yet often put foreign pharmaceutical companies off trading with them and as such they seek to be self-reliant. Both are also strapped for cash.

New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

Mainland China reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 9, more than double the 33 reported cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 21 of the new cases were imported.

Turkey reports 9,537 new coronavirus cases, 181 deaths: health ministry data

Turkey reported 9,537 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 2,317,118. It reported 181 fatalities due to COVID-19 over the same period, raising the total death toll to 22,631.

