PTI | Portblair | Updated: 10-01-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:37 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 4,959
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24hours, a health department official said on Sunday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 4,959, while a total of 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

Seven more persons were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,873, the official said.

The union territory now has 24 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are from the South Andaman district.

On January 4 and January 6 also the archipelago had reported zero COVID-19 cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted1,92,250 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.58 percent, he added.

The union territory reported its first COVID-19 case on June 10 last year and the first COVID-19 death on July 27, 2020.

Official sources said passengers arriving by flight or reaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

