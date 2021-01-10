24 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,193

Noida (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,193, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 279 from 271 the previous day, while its recovery rate remained at 98.53 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 16 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 24,823, the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 91 and the mortality rate is 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stands at at 98.53 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 11th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 11,134 from 11,221 on Saturday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,73,542 and the death toll climbed to 8,495 on Saturday, the data showed.

