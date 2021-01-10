Rajasthan records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 475 cases in a day

Three more people in Rajasthan succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 2,734, while 475 more cases pushed the infection tally to 3,12,996 on Sunday, according to an official report. The fresh deaths were reported from Ajmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur. Jaipur recorded the maximum 81 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

A total of 3,03,536 patients have recovered from the viral disease leaving 6,726 active cases at present.

