Left Menu
Development News Edition

France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England

In Paris, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew hours remain unchanged for now. President Emmanuel Macron's government has said it will not rule out stricter measures if the COVID-19 situation worsens in France. The government said a vaccine made by Moderna will arrive in France this week.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-01-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 01:26 IST
France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French authorities said on Sunday they were racing to contain the more infectious variant of COVID-19 first found in Britain, which has now been detected in France's Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps. Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said seven to eight people had tested positive for the new variant in the city, while tests were underway on 30 others who may also have been exposed to it.

"Right now, every minute counts in terms of preventing the spread of this English variant," Payan told reporters. The local health authority in the Hautes-Alpes region, home to many ski resorts which attract British visitors, said the variant had also been discovered there.

France has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world. Deaths rose by 151 over the last 24 hours to reach a total of 67,750, while the number of new, confirmed cases rose by 15,944 to stand at around 2.78 million. The variant, first found in England late last year, has been blamed by the British government for a surge in cases threatening to overrun British hospitals in the last month.

In response to the discovery of the variant in Marseille, the city imposed moved the start time of an evening curfew two hours earlier to 6 p.m. Marseille joined other major cities such as Strasbourg and Dijon in having longer curfew hours. In Paris, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew hours remain unchanged for now.

President Emmanuel Macron's government has said it will not rule out stricter measures if the COVID-19 situation worsens in France. Macron has been working on speeding up the country's vaccine rollout. France had delivered just 7,000 shots more than a week after launching its vaccination campaign on Dec. 27. The government said a vaccine made by Moderna will arrive in France this week.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian wealth fund says, Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use

Algeria has registered Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use, becoming the first African country to do, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Sunday.Russia said last month it had signed a contract with Algeria to supply it with...

Soccer-Celtic player tests positive for COVID-19 after squad return from Dubai

Celtic said on Sunday one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19, two days after the team returned from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai. Celtic travelled to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 2 for a six-day training camp...

France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England

French authorities said on Sunday they were racing to contain the more infectious variant of COVID-19 first found in Britain, which has now been detected in Frances Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps. Marseille Mayor Benoit Pay...

Iran tells S.Korea not to politicise seized vessel, demands release of funds

Iran said on Sunday that South Korea should avoid politicising the seizure of its vessel by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf, Iranian state media reported, while pressing Seoul to release 7 billion in funds frozen amid U.S. sanction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021