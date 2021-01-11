Health News Roundup: Italy reports 361 coronavirus deaths; Britain records 54,940 new COVID-19 cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Belgium's coronavirus deaths hit 20,000, still among world's highest per capita

Belgium's death toll from coronavirus infections, one of the highest per capita in the world, has breached the 20,000 mark, according to official data published on Sunday. The country, home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, has played down comparisons that show it to be one of the world's worst hit by the pandemic, but virologists point to some missteps and systemic problems. A country divided by language, Belgium gives regions substantial autonomy and has nine health ministers.

Italy reports 361 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 18,627 new cases

Italy reported 361 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 483 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 18,627 from 19,978. Some 139,758 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 172,119.

Seven in Marseille test positive for new UK COVID-19 variant

Seven people in the southern French city of Marseille have tested positive for the new UK variant of COVID-19, local politician and former mayor Michèle Rubirola said on Sunday. These seven formed part of a previously reported group of 23 people believed to have come into contact with the new UK COVID variant, which has been analysed as having a greater transmission rate.

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israel's coronavirus vaccination campaign, the world's fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy. Israelis over the age of 60, those with health problems and medical personnel have been receiving first injections of Pfizer Inc. vaccines since Dec 19. As three weeks have passed, they are beginning to be due for follow-up, final doses.

Britain records 54,940 new COVID-19 cases and 563 deaths on Sunday

Britain reported 54,940 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a slight drop from the number on Saturday, and 563 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed. Deaths had been above 1,000 for four consecutive days before Sunday, although the numbers at the weekend are often lower due to delays in collecting the data.

UK on course for COVID-19 vaccination target as shots reach 200,000 a day: Hancock

Britain is on course to have immunised its most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by mid-February and offering a shot to every adult by autumn, with some 2 million people having already received a first dose, its health secretary said on Sunday. "Over the last week we've vaccinated more people than in the entirety of December, so we're accelerating the roll-out," Matt Hancock told BBC TV.

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state, Japan's Health Ministry said on Sunday, the latest new mutation of the virus discovered. A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa that have driven a surge in cases.

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people.

Philippines signs deal to secure 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax: distributor The Philippine government has signed a deal to secure the supply of 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Covovax from Serum Institute of India (SII), the latter's local partner said on Sunday. The agreement was signed on Saturday by Carlito Galvez, a former military general in charge of the Philippines' strategy to fight the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by SII's local partner, Faberco Life Sciences Inc.

Russia reports first case of more infectious coronavirus variant: RIA Russia has detected its first case of the more infectious coronavirus variant found in England, in a Russian who returned from Britain and tested positive late last month, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the consumer health watchdog. Russia suspended flights to Britain last month until Jan. 13 because of the virus variant detected there. It also introduced a mandatory two-week self-isolation period for people arriving from Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)