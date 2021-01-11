Mexico reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Mexico reported 10,003 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 502 more fatalities on Sunday, according to health ministry data, bringing its total to 1,534,039 infections and 133,706 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.

