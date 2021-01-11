Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi tests positive for COVID-19

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January 2021 after not feeling well and received her positive results on 6 January 2021.

"Deputy Minister Moloi remains hospitalised, recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus. All members of the office of the Deputy Minister who has come in contact with her will undergo self-isolation.

"We once again extend our good wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery," said the Presidency on Sunday.

The Presidency also extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the Coronavirus," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)