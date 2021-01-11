Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi tests positive for COVID-19

Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January 2021 after not feeling well and received her positive results on 6 January 2021. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:11 IST
Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi tests positive for COVID-19
“We once again extend our good wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery,” said the Presidency on Sunday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January 2021 after not feeling well and received her positive results on 6 January 2021.

"Deputy Minister Moloi remains hospitalised, recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus. All members of the office of the Deputy Minister who has come in contact with her will undergo self-isolation.

"We once again extend our good wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery," said the Presidency on Sunday.

The Presidency also extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the Coronavirus," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 delayed for 1 month, What can happen to Armin-Eren in Chapter 139?

The manga lovers across the world are quite happy with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, the disappointing part is that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be delayed for a month. Read further to know more in details....

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021