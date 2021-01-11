Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 crows, 1 pigeon found dead in AIIMS Rishikesh premises

Amid the spreading scare of bird flu across many parts of the country, 26 crows and one pigeon were found dead at the premises of AIIMS in Rishikesh on Sunday in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:07 IST
26 crows, 1 pigeon found dead in AIIMS Rishikesh premises
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the spreading scare of bird flu across many parts of the country, 26 crows and one pigeon were found dead at the premises of AIIMS in Rishikesh on Sunday in Uttarakhand. According to the AIIMS' Public Relation Officer Hem Bhat, "The officials of Forest Division Range and Animal Husbandry Department have reached the spot and collected the samples of dead birds. Later, samples were sent for examination."

Earlier, there were sporadic reports of the sudden death of birds in other areas of the state. A large number of crows were found dead in Bombay Bagh area in Dehradun following that six in Gandhigram, one in Bengali Kothi area and 10 crows in Doiwala in the state. "165 birds died in a single day in Dehradun. The samples of birds have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly," said state Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag.

Meanwhile, the PPE kits are being provided to the employees of the Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department. The severity of bird flu in the state can be estimated only after reports are announced. The state Health Department has issued an advisory asking all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to keep district-level rapid response teams trained for any emergency situation.

The Chief Medical Officers have been instructed to be fully alert about the bird flu. They have also been asked to ensure the availability of the antiviral drug oseltamivir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 delayed for 1 month, What can happen to Armin-Eren in Chapter 139?

The manga lovers across the world are quite happy with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, the disappointing part is that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be delayed for a month. Read further to know more in details....

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021